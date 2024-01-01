en English
Accidents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

A tragic car accident near the SK Petrol Pump at Karkando in Nepalgunj, Banke, claimed the lives of two unsuspecting pedestrians on Sunday night. Astha Shah, a 24-year-old resident of Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City, was one of the unfortunate victims of the accident. The identity of the second casualty sadly remains unknown at this time.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred when a car bearing the license plate Sudurpaschim State 010001 Cha 3463, while traversing from Nepalgunj to Kohalpur, struck the victims. The emergency services were promptly alerted, but the wounded could not withstand the severity of their injuries and succumbed while being transported to the hospital.

Other Casualties

Another pedestrian, Sahana Shah from Nepalgunj, was also injured in the same incident. She was immediately rushed to Nepalgunj Medical College where she is currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigation Underway

The Traffic Police, under the leadership of Police Inspector Gopi Krishna Subedi, have launched an exhaustive investigation into the accident. They have arrested two individuals who were present in the car at the time of the incident, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

Accidents
