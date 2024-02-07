Fatal Bonteheuwel Collision: Gershwin Jacobs Sentenced, Victim's Mother Unfulfilled

In the heart of Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, a tragic accident unfolded on October 9, 2022, when 34-year-old Gershwin Jacobs, driving without a valid driver's license, struck 18-year-old Tatum Hendricks with his car. The impact was so severe that it flung Tatum onto the roof of a nearby building, leaving another 28-year-old bystander injured.

Advertisment

Jacobs' Judgement Day

On the day of the sentencing at the Parow Regional Court, Jacobs, a father of three, was handed down a three-year prison sentence for culpable homicide and an additional 12 months for reckless and negligent driving. The sentences are to run concurrently. Jacobs, who had been out on R3000 bail, could not contain his remorse and expressed concern for his children for whom he is the primary caregiver.

Tatum's Mother's Tearful Verdict

Advertisment

However, Tatum's mother, Mishka Adams, voiced her dissatisfaction with the verdict. In her words, no amount of time Jacobs serves will ever bring her daughter back or give her the chance to witness Tatum's life milestones. It's a loss that Mishka will carry for the rest of her life.

Bonteheuwel Community Reacts

Bonteheuwel councillor Angus Mckenzie, who offered support to the grieving family, stated that the sentencing brought a measure of justice and the possibility of closure for them. Yet, the question remains, can justice ever truly be served when a life is lost?