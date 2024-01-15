Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

In an alarming act of domestic violence that turned fatal, a 39-year-old man, Rakesh, lost his life following a brutal assault in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. The incident, which transpired on December 29, has left the community in shock and raised grave concerns about the safety within familial confines.

The Unfolding of a Tragic Event

The gruesome attack involved Rakesh being forcibly ejected from his own home and barbarically beaten by his brother-in-law and the latter’s accomplices. This violent retaliation was instigated by an argument between Rakesh and his wife, who informed her brother of their disagreement. The altercation escalated into physical abuse that left Rakesh with severe injuries, ultimately leading to his demise while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday.

A Viral Video and a Police Complaint

A video allegedly capturing the incident was widely shared on social media platforms, causing public outrage. The footage depicted Rakesh being kicked and assaulted with a stone before his assailants absconded from the scene. Following the incident, Rakesh’s brother, Mukesh, filed a police complaint on December 31. The law enforcement authorities promptly responded by registering an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to house trespass, causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and acting with common intentions.

Post-Mortem Proceedings and Legal Ramifications

In light of Rakesh’s unfortunate death, the police have taken custody of his body to conduct an autopsy and determine the exact cause of his death. The charges in the FIR are anticipated to be updated in accordance with the autopsy results, promising justice for Rakesh’s untimely death and a stern message to perpetrators of domestic violence.