en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Fatal Assault in Delhi: Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

In an alarming act of domestic violence that turned fatal, a 39-year-old man, Rakesh, lost his life following a brutal assault in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. The incident, which transpired on December 29, has left the community in shock and raised grave concerns about the safety within familial confines.

The Unfolding of a Tragic Event

The gruesome attack involved Rakesh being forcibly ejected from his own home and barbarically beaten by his brother-in-law and the latter’s accomplices. This violent retaliation was instigated by an argument between Rakesh and his wife, who informed her brother of their disagreement. The altercation escalated into physical abuse that left Rakesh with severe injuries, ultimately leading to his demise while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday.

A Viral Video and a Police Complaint

A video allegedly capturing the incident was widely shared on social media platforms, causing public outrage. The footage depicted Rakesh being kicked and assaulted with a stone before his assailants absconded from the scene. Following the incident, Rakesh’s brother, Mukesh, filed a police complaint on December 31. The law enforcement authorities promptly responded by registering an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to house trespass, causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and acting with common intentions.

Post-Mortem Proceedings and Legal Ramifications

In light of Rakesh’s unfortunate death, the police have taken custody of his body to conduct an autopsy and determine the exact cause of his death. The charges in the FIR are anticipated to be updated in accordance with the autopsy results, promising justice for Rakesh’s untimely death and a stern message to perpetrators of domestic violence.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
15 seconds ago
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is currently grappling with a corruption scandal implicating the Clerk of Parliament, Paran Tarawally. The controversy centers around Tarawally’s alleged misuse of his position, wherein he placed his wife, Mrs. Rabiatu Tarawally, on the parliamentary payroll, assigning her a monthly salary of U.S. $1,500. This occurred despite Mrs. Tarawally living
Corruption Scandal Unfolds in Sierra Leone: Clerk of Parliament Under Investigation
Teenage Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl in Mount Vernon
9 mins ago
Teenage Boy Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old Girl in Mount Vernon
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
9 mins ago
Kenya's Wave of Violence against Women: Unmasking the 'Sponsor Culture' and the Role of Media
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
4 mins ago
Drug Trafficking Duo Denied Bail Amidst Multiple Charges
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
5 mins ago
True Detective: Night Country Returns With A Chilling New Season
Tennis Star Alexander Zverev to Face Trial Over Domestic Abuse Allegations
5 mins ago
Tennis Star Alexander Zverev to Face Trial Over Domestic Abuse Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
11 seconds
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
16 seconds
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
18 seconds
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
20 seconds
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
4 mins
Taiwan's Election: Stoking the Flames of China Relations and Market Reactions
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
5 mins
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
5 mins
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
5 mins
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
25 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
45 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app