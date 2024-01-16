Fat Joe and Cameron Diaz Rebuke Inclusion in Falsified Epstein List

Renowned rapper and leader of the Terror Squad, Fat Joe, has publicly expressed his ire over the circulation of a counterfeit list associating him with the notorious financier, the late Jeffrey Epstein. The infamous Epstein, known for his involvement in heinous sex trafficking and pedophilia cases, died under federal custody in 2019. Fat Joe, during a live stream, vehemently refuted any ties with Epstein and did not mince words while lambasting his character.

Setting the Record Straight

Deeply protective of his reputation, Fat Joe voiced his frustration at the continuous propagation of these falsified lists linking him to Epstein. He sternly denied any relationship with the disgraced financier and condemned him for his alleged sex crimes. Fat Joe's indignation underscores his desire to distance himself from this scandal and maintain the integrity of his name.

Celebrities in the Crosshairs

Similarly, Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz found herself entangled in this controversy. Her representative issued a statement denying any links to Epstein after her name cropped up in connection with him. The statement is a strong rebuttal to any insinuations casting a shadow over Diaz's reputation.

The Epstein Effect

These denunciations come in the wake of court documents surfacing, wherein one of Epstein's accusers, Johanna Sjoberg, recounts Epstein's penchant for name-dropping celebrities. During her tenure as a masseuse for Epstein, Sjoberg recalls him casually mentioning names of high-profile individuals like Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Bruce Willis while engaged in phone conversations. However, she made it clear that she had never met Diaz, despite Epstein's claims.