Farmington Resident Pleads Guilty to Arson: A Tale of Destruction and Justice

In an unprecedented turn of events, Ulrick Bruce Canyon, a 40-year-old resident of Farmington, New Mexico, and a member of the Navajo Nation, has pleaded guilty to an arson charge in a federal court in Albuquerque. The charge stems from a destructive fire that occurred on August 28, 2023, obliterating a residence located off Indian Service Route 5081 between Sheep Springs and Newcomb in San Juan County, within the Navajo Nation.

The Fire's Origin

Canyon confessed in his plea agreement to the deliberate act of setting the residence on fire. He used lighter fluid to initiate the fire in the bedrooms of the house and further intensified the blaze with two propane tanks. His actions led to the complete destruction of the home, turning it into little more than charred remains.

A Home Lost to Flames

The homeowners, who had been housing Canyon, were not present at the time of the incident. They had vacated the residence due to Canyon's increasingly erratic and violent behavior, which they attributed to his excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs. On the fateful day of the fire, they were residing in a Farmington motel, miles away from their home. The shocking news of their home being reduced to ashes reached them there.

Post-incident and Investigation

After the incident, Canyon was seen hastily leaving the scene with his personal belongings. His actions did not go unnoticed, and he later confessed to a police investigator about his role in setting the fire. He is currently in federal custody, awaiting sentencing. The severity of his crime could see him facing up to life imprisonment.

The case was meticulously investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI's Albuquerque field office, the Navajo Nation Police Department, and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations. Their combined efforts led to the swift apprehension of Canyon and his subsequent guilty plea, marking a significant step in delivering justice in this case.