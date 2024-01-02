en English
Crime

Farmington Man Charged with Brother’s Murder: A Fratricidal Crime Unfolds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
In a somber turn of events, a man in Farmington, New Mexico, has been taken into custody, charged with second-degree murder following the death of his brother. The incident unfolded on Monday when Farmington police officers responded to a distress call about an unattended death. The officers discovered the body of a man near the front door of a residence, a grim sight that launched an investigation.

A Brother’s Death

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Payson Dickie. The initial examination of the body revealed signs of trauma, hinting at a violent end. The investigators’ attention was drawn to Orson Dickie, Payson’s brother, who was soon interviewed regarding the circumstances surrounding Payson’s death.

The Fatal Altercation

During questioning, Orson admitted to an altercation with his brother. A typical brotherly squabble escalated into a full-blown fight, fueled by alcohol and ending tragically with a boxcutter. Orson confessed that the fight had turned brutal, with him stepping on Payson’s throat and using the boxcutter, actions that police believe were directly responsible for Payson’s death.

An Ongoing Investigation

The Farmington Police Department is continuing their probe into this tragic incident. They have extended their condolences to the Dickie family, a family now torn apart by a fratricidal crime. The police are also urging anyone with further information to step forward to aid in bringing justice to Payson.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

