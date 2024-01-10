Fargo Crime-Con: A Deep Dive into True Crime

On February 10 and 11, Fargo is set to host its first-ever Fargo Crime-Con at the Ramada by Wyndham. This inaugural event will be a gathering point for enthusiasts, experts, and newcomers alike to delve into the world of true crime, exploring its impact and its portrayal across various media platforms, including books, movies, podcasts, and stories.

Lineup and Intentions

While the final list of guest speakers is yet to be confirmed, attendees can anticipate a diverse lineup featuring law enforcement investigators, journalists, psychics, and paranormal investigators. The event organizers have emphasized that the convention will approach sensitive cases with due respect and caution. They have also made it clear that the event will not glorify criminals or engage in commercial promotions related to them.

A Platform for Advocacy

In a commendable move, the event will provide a platform for advocacy groups such as the Wetterling Foundation and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women group. These groups are expected to add a significant dimension to the dialogues surrounding true crime, shedding light on the real human impact and societal implications of such crimes.

Event Details

The tickets for the event are priced at $10 for a day pass, with an additional cost of $40 for a dinner with the guest speakers. The dinner presents a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in more intimate conversations with the speakers. Discounts will be available for first responders. More details about the convention can be found on its website.