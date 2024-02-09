Far-Right Podcaster Shad Olson Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault

Shad Olson, a South Dakota newsman and far-right podcaster, faces aggravated domestic assault charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, a Class 3 felony. Court records reveal that Olson, 51, was intoxicated when he slammed the victim to the ground and chased her around the house. The victim, who sought refuge at a non-profit organization supporting domestic violence victims, reported the assault.

A History of Violence

Olson's arrest marks another chapter in his tumultuous history involving assault and domestic violence. He has served as campaign counsel to Neal Tapio, a Republican candidate, and worked as a news anchor for KOTA Territory News before resigning in 2010 to join the Tea Party movement. In the years since, Olson has been active in radio and television broadcasting.

The victim, who has been in a relationship with Olson for eight years, expressed fear due to his possession of firearms and previous suicidal statements. Olson is currently being held at the Meade County jail, with his arraignment scheduled for February 21.

The Long Shadow of Abuse

According to the victim, this recent assault is not an isolated incident. She alleges a pattern of abuse spanning their eight-year relationship, with previous instances of assault and domestic violence.

In a chilling account, the victim describes Olson slamming her down multiple times, grabbing her by the throat, and chasing her around the house. The attack left the victim fearing for her life.

Justice in the Balance

Olson's aggravated domestic assault charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in state prison and a $30,000 fine. As the case unfolds, the court will weigh the evidence to determine Olson's fate.

In the meantime, the victim's courage to speak out against her abuser serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to combat domestic violence. Her story underscores the importance of supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable.

As Shad Olson awaits his arraignment on February 21, the repercussions of his alleged actions cast a long shadow. The charges against him stand as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the critical need for justice.