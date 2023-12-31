en English
Crime

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

In a chilling incident that has left the town of Padukalan, Rajasthan in shock, a family of three was brutally murdered in their sleep. The victims, identified as Dilip Singh (45), his wife Rajesh Kanwar (40), and their daughter Priyanka (15), were attacked by an unknown assailant wielding a sharp-edged weapon.

The Horrific Incident

The gruesome act unfolded on a Saturday night when the family was locked in the security of their home. It appears that their sanctuary was breached, leading to a tragic end. The nature of the attack suggests a premeditated act carried out with extreme precision and brutality. The victims were found by local authorities, their lifeless bodies bearing the horrific evidence of a violent assault.

The Son as Prime Suspect

As the shock of the incident reverberates through the community, a dark suspicion looms. The couple’s son, who remains unnamed, is currently under police custody. Station House Officer (SHO) of Padukalan, Manvendra Singh, confirmed that the son is currently being interrogated. The possibility of a family feud is suspected to be the motive behind the murders, turning this from a tragedy into a sinister tale of familial discord and betrayal.

The Ongoing Investigation

Nagaur police have launched a thorough investigation into the murders. As a part of the process, the bodies of the victims have been taken for post-mortem examination. The results are awaited and are expected to shed light on the exact cause of death and perhaps, reveal additional clues about the perpetrator. The son’s involvement is being closely scrutinized as the police delve deeper into the intricate dynamics that may have led to this horrific act.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

