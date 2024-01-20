Family Terrorized in Aggravated Burglary in Belize City

In the heart of Belize City, a quiet Friday evening turned into a nightmare for Derone Lucario and his family when their home on York Street became the stage for an aggravated burglary. Two intruders, with audacity and cold precision, turned a family gathering into a scene of terror and violation.

The Intruders Strike

Lucario's family, including his girlfriend and three minors, were confronted by two men who exploited the open front door to intrude into their home. The first assailant, a shorter man, brandished a black revolver, instilling fear into the minors in the living room. His accomplice, a taller man shrouded in a black cap and a red mask, wielded a chrome-colored revolver. He pointed it at Lucario's girlfriend, his silent gesture a chilling command for silence.

Theft Under Threat

The shorter intruder, with a swift, calculated move, snatched the woman's gold chain and her Redmi Note 11 cell phone. Meanwhile, the minors managed to escape, drawing the attention of the shorter man who followed them. Seizing the moment, the taller man robbed Lucario of his gold chain and bracelet, adding to their ill-gotten loot.

The Aftermath

With the loot in their hands, the burglars made a swift escape. The value of the stolen items amounted to $7,900, a significant loss for the family. The police, in response to the crime, have launched an investigation and have a suspect in mind for questioning, offering a glimmer of hope for justice.