Crime

Family Sues Providence Catholic High School Over Alleged Bullying and Harassment

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
A family has taken legal measures against Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, Illinois, several of its administrators, and the Joliet Diocese of the Augustinian Order. The lawsuit alleges that their son, a former student and hockey athlete at the institution, suffered bullying and sexual harassment by his team members. The family’s attorney has stated that the severity of the harassment prompted the teenager to attempt suicide. The legal action is seeking damages exceeding one million dollars.

Deepening Legal Woes

The lawsuit against Providence Catholic High School is not an isolated incident. The institution has previously faced legal scrutiny, as indicated by a lawsuit in 2018 involving sex abuse allegations. The current allegations of harassment further tarnish the school’s reputation and raise questions about the safeguarding of students’ wellbeing. The lawsuit intensifies the pressure on the institution to address the alleged misconduct and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Toll of Harassment

According to the family’s attorney, the victim of the alleged harassment was subjected to such severe bullying that he attempted to end his own life. The lawsuit also claims breach of contract, negligence, and violation of the consumer fraud act on the school’s part. The family is seeking $1 million in damages, in addition to the $65,000 in tuition and other costs incurred after the student left the school.

Seeking Accountability

The family’s lawsuit names several Providence Catholic administrators and the Joliet Diocese of the Augustinian Order as defendants. The former student was allegedly incessantly bullied and sexually harassed by fellow students, particularly by members of the school’s ice hockey team. Despite being a member of the hockey team, the former student was verbally harassed for over five months. The school’s perceived negligence resulted in the student’s family losing over $65,000 in tuition, books, and other costs after the student left the school. The family is now seeking accountability and damages from the defendants.

Crime Education United States
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

