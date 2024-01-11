Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530

In Little Rock, Arkansas, a family is grappling with the tragic loss of their loved one, B.J. Marsalis, a 30-year-old father of three, in a hit-and-run incident on I-530 near Pine Bluff on December 28. Weeks after the tragic event, the culprit remains unidentified and the circumstances leading to Marsalis’s presence on the highway remain shrouded in mystery, leaving the family in the dark and hampering their healing process.

Unresolved Questions and a Plea for Information

The Arkansas State Police’s report ambiguously lists the victim as ‘John Doe’, but Marsalis’s family, in a heart-wrenching revelation, confirmed his identity. The driver responsible for the hit-and-run, however, continues to elude the law. This lack of identification and subsequent accountability is a severe blow to the family, desperate for closure and justice.

A Reward for Justice

In an effort to uncover the truth behind the fatal incident, Tina Davis, Marsalis’s aunt, has taken a bold step. She is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that might shed light on the incident. Davis is urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to step forward, a testament to the family’s determination to find answers.

The Struggle for Closure

The family’s pain is magnified by the unknown – the reasons behind B.J.’s presence on the highway and the absence of accountability for his untimely death. As the days pass, the family’s quest for justice remains unfulfilled, casting a long shadow over their attempts to cope with the loss of Marsalis.