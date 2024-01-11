en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Family Pleads for Justice in Fatal Hit-and-Run of B.J. Marsalis on I-530

In Little Rock, Arkansas, a family is grappling with the tragic loss of their loved one, B.J. Marsalis, a 30-year-old father of three, in a hit-and-run incident on I-530 near Pine Bluff on December 28. Weeks after the tragic event, the culprit remains unidentified and the circumstances leading to Marsalis’s presence on the highway remain shrouded in mystery, leaving the family in the dark and hampering their healing process.

Unresolved Questions and a Plea for Information

The Arkansas State Police’s report ambiguously lists the victim as ‘John Doe’, but Marsalis’s family, in a heart-wrenching revelation, confirmed his identity. The driver responsible for the hit-and-run, however, continues to elude the law. This lack of identification and subsequent accountability is a severe blow to the family, desperate for closure and justice.

A Reward for Justice

In an effort to uncover the truth behind the fatal incident, Tina Davis, Marsalis’s aunt, has taken a bold step. She is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that might shed light on the incident. Davis is urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to step forward, a testament to the family’s determination to find answers.

The Struggle for Closure

The family’s pain is magnified by the unknown – the reasons behind B.J.’s presence on the highway and the absence of accountability for his untimely death. As the days pass, the family’s quest for justice remains unfulfilled, casting a long shadow over their attempts to cope with the loss of Marsalis.

0
Accidents Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
36 seconds ago
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
In a determined bid to prevent the recurrence of a heart-wrenching tragedy, Florida’s Senate is currently reviewing a legislation named ‘Ariya’s Act.’ The bill, named after 10-month-old Ariya Paige, who met her untimely demise after being left unattended in a hot vehicle, aims to raise public awareness of the perils of such negligence. ‘Ariya’s Act’:
Florida's 'Ariya's Act' Aims to Prevent Hot Car Deaths
Avalanche Hits Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on Opening Day, One Dead
58 mins ago
Avalanche Hits Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on Opening Day, One Dead
Tragic Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Highlights Importance of Road Safety
1 hour ago
Tragic Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Highlights Importance of Road Safety
California Fisherman Rescues Woman Trapped in Truck for Five Days
2 mins ago
California Fisherman Rescues Woman Trapped in Truck for Five Days
Tragic Avalanche Claims One Life at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
27 mins ago
Tragic Avalanche Claims One Life at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
Fresno Man's Narrow Escape from Out-of-Control Car Captured on Camera
53 mins ago
Fresno Man's Narrow Escape from Out-of-Control Car Captured on Camera
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
27 seconds
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
38 seconds
A Clarion Call for Constitutional Reform in Trinidad and Tobago: The Second Republic
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
38 seconds
Manitoba Government Pledges New Acute Care Beds at St. Boniface Hospital Amidst Staffing Crisis
North Dakota Rep. Jason Dockter Charged Over Conflict of Interest with State-Leased Building
2 mins
North Dakota Rep. Jason Dockter Charged Over Conflict of Interest with State-Leased Building
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
2 mins
Georgia Mulls Over Increased State Assistance for School Transportation Costs
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
2 mins
Auburn Fans Revel in Nick Saban's Retirement: A New Dawn for the Iron Bowl Rivalry
Auburn Rejoices at Saban's Retirement: A New Era Beckons
3 mins
Auburn Rejoices at Saban's Retirement: A New Era Beckons
Right-Wing Parties Gain Ground in EU Elections, Signaling Political Shift
3 mins
Right-Wing Parties Gain Ground in EU Elections, Signaling Political Shift
'I might Even Get to Like him Again,' Christie's Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration
6 mins
'I might Even Get to Like him Again,' Christie's Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app