Family Pleads for Compassion as Troubled Teen Jason Abarca Goes Missing Amid Criminal Charges

On December 13, 19-year-old Jason Abarca of Maryland disappeared under worrying circumstances. The day saw him involved in two car accidents in Virginia, using his mother’s rental SUV. He is also suspected of committing a carjacking, leading to a Virginia police department declaring him wanted for these offences.

Family Prioritizes Mental Health Over Criminal Charges

While acknowledging the allegations against Abarca, his family, led by his mother Jennifer Soto, is more concerned about his wellbeing. They fear that he might be dead, a victim of his own mental health crisis. His older brother, a former Army captain, had committed suicide, and since then, Abarca had been grappling with the pain and seeking psychological assistance.

Adding to the worry, an empty bottle of Adderall, a medication known to induce restlessness and paranoia, was discovered in the wreckage of the rental SUV, indicating a possible medication-induced exacerbation of his mental health issues. Soto is urging the public and the police to perceive her son not merely as a fugitive, but as a person in the grips of a significant mental health crisis.

Family’s Desperate Search Amid Unanswered Questions

The family has been conducting searches for Abarca in wooded areas but to no avail. With each passing day, as the weather turns harsh, Soto’s fears multiply. Her son, who knows her phone number by heart, hasn’t contacted her, fuelling her dread that he may already be gone. Abarca’s case highlights the intersection of mental health and criminal justice, and his family pleads for a compassionate approach that emphasizes mental health over criminality.

Mental Health Crisis Echoes in Another Case

In a related development, 55-year-old Donald Brown, a man battling depression, addiction, and suicidal thoughts, is struggling to meet the requirements of a special diversion program for people with mental illness. Last year, after threatening to take his own life with a gun, Brown was arrested and charged with felony. He was later offered the chance to participate in Help Court, a program designed to provide health empowerment linkage and possibilities.

