en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Family of Murdered Surveyor Seeks Justice Amid Rising Insecurity in Narok County

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Family of Murdered Surveyor Seeks Justice Amid Rising Insecurity in Narok County

In the heart of Kenya’s Narok County, a family is grappling with the untimely death of their loved one, Lawrence Nkamasiai, a diligent land surveyor whose life was brutally cut short two days ago. His death, which occurred under the dark cloak of the night at his gate while he was procuring medication for his child, has left a void in the hearts of his family, particularly his widow, Sylvia Kooli. Kooli, having borne the brunt of the aftermath from her rooftop, is now seeking justice for her husband’s untimely demise.

Justice for Lawrence Nkamasiai

The family’s cries for justice are not alone. Their call is echoed by the community and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), who are all seeking expedited investigations into Nkamasiai’s murder. The KNCCI’s South Rift region director has even given security forces a seven-day ultimatum to conclude their probe and apprehend the culprits.

Narok’s Rising Insecurity

This personal tragedy occurs amidst a backdrop of escalating insecurity in Narok Town. There has been a recent surge in violence and nocturnal killings that have left the town’s residents living in fear. In November of the previous year alone, 382 suspects were arrested in relation to the town’s growing insecurity issues. The local community, weary of the persistent security concerns, has staged protests and clamored for a reshuffle of Narok County’s security heads.

Government Response

In response to the rising tide of insecurity, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has convened a security meeting. His strategy includes the establishment of four security zones for increased police patrols and the promise of a new police post in an area particularly hard hit by the violence. County Commissioner Isaac Masinde has assured the public that all security agencies are being marshaled to tackle the issue and restore peace in the county.

As the clock ticks towards the burial of Nkamasiai, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Naikarra, Narok West constituency, the family, community, and the county at large wait with bated breath for justice to prevail and for peace to return to their once tranquil abode.

0
Crime Kenya Security
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 mins ago
Gangster's Testimony in Eerste River Exposes Harsh Reality of Gang Life
In Eerste River, a revelation unfolded that starkly contrasted the glamorous depictions of gangster life often portrayed in popular media. The chilling testimony by a self-described gangster laid bare the harsh reality of life in the crosshairs, as he detailed the aftermath of the murder of a child, Marilyn Adams. Reality of Gang Life While
Gangster's Testimony in Eerste River Exposes Harsh Reality of Gang Life
Tebogo Modiseemang's Silent Suffering: The Human Face of Tragedy
25 mins ago
Tebogo Modiseemang's Silent Suffering: The Human Face of Tragedy
35-Year-Old Cold Case Cracked: South Carolina Parents Arrested for Son's Murder
29 mins ago
35-Year-Old Cold Case Cracked: South Carolina Parents Arrested for Son's Murder
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
10 mins ago
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Unfolding Mystery: Body Found at St. Michael's, Browne's Beach
23 mins ago
Unfolding Mystery: Body Found at St. Michael's, Browne's Beach
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
24 mins ago
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
Latest Headlines
World News
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
2 mins
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
5 mins
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
6 mins
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
9 mins
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
9 mins
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
10 mins
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
10 mins
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
12 mins
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
18 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
59 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app