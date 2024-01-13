Family of Murdered Surveyor Seeks Justice Amid Rising Insecurity in Narok County

In the heart of Kenya’s Narok County, a family is grappling with the untimely death of their loved one, Lawrence Nkamasiai, a diligent land surveyor whose life was brutally cut short two days ago. His death, which occurred under the dark cloak of the night at his gate while he was procuring medication for his child, has left a void in the hearts of his family, particularly his widow, Sylvia Kooli. Kooli, having borne the brunt of the aftermath from her rooftop, is now seeking justice for her husband’s untimely demise.

Justice for Lawrence Nkamasiai

The family’s cries for justice are not alone. Their call is echoed by the community and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), who are all seeking expedited investigations into Nkamasiai’s murder. The KNCCI’s South Rift region director has even given security forces a seven-day ultimatum to conclude their probe and apprehend the culprits.

Narok’s Rising Insecurity

This personal tragedy occurs amidst a backdrop of escalating insecurity in Narok Town. There has been a recent surge in violence and nocturnal killings that have left the town’s residents living in fear. In November of the previous year alone, 382 suspects were arrested in relation to the town’s growing insecurity issues. The local community, weary of the persistent security concerns, has staged protests and clamored for a reshuffle of Narok County’s security heads.

Government Response

In response to the rising tide of insecurity, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu has convened a security meeting. His strategy includes the establishment of four security zones for increased police patrols and the promise of a new police post in an area particularly hard hit by the violence. County Commissioner Isaac Masinde has assured the public that all security agencies are being marshaled to tackle the issue and restore peace in the county.

As the clock ticks towards the burial of Nkamasiai, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Naikarra, Narok West constituency, the family, community, and the county at large wait with bated breath for justice to prevail and for peace to return to their once tranquil abode.