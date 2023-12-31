en English
Crime

Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST
Family of Dutch Model Ivana Smit Appeals to Malaysian Prime Minister for Transparency in Murder Investigation

The family of late Dutch model Ivana Smit is seeking answers from Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about the ongoing investigation into her mysterious death in 2017. Despite the police reclassifying the case as a murder investigation in 2019, Smit’s family has yet to receive any updates since a press conference held that year. The family’s lawyer, Sébas Diekstra, has issued a public plea to Prime Minister Anwar to intercede, shedding light on unresolved queries about potential third-party involvement in Smit’s death.

A Plea for Transparency

As the family continues to grapple with the loss of their loved one, they are seeking transparency regarding the circumstances of Smit’s death. Their plea comes on the heels of a promise made by former Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, assuring a transparent investigation into the case.

Unveiling the Truth

A Dutch pathologist’s examination has added another layer of complexity to the case, revealing signs of a struggle on Smit’s body. This discovery has escalated suspicion about the circumstances surrounding her death. The Kuala Lumpur High Court had previously ruled her death to be caused by an unknown person or persons, further deepening the mystery.

A Life Cut Short

Ivana Smit, a promising model who had been living in Malaysia since the age of three, tragically lost her life at the tender age of 18. Her untimely death has left a void in the hearts of her family and the Dutch modeling industry. As the investigation into her death continues, her family, friends, and fans eagerly await justice for Ivana.

Crime Malaysia Netherlands
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

