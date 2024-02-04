Family Member's Intervention Averts Tragedy during Thurston County Standoff

Thurston County was gripped by an intense showdown when a 34-year-old man, believed to be drunk, armed, and suicidal, pointed an AR-15 rifle at a deputy during a domestic disturbance call. The incident, which unfolded around 8 p.m. in the Rainier area, saw the man, equipped with body armor, a holstered handgun, and an AR-15 rifle, take aim at a deputy.

Family Member Intervenes

With a family member in the direct line of the rifle's fire, the tense situation was defused when the family member intervened, pushing the rifle away. The confrontation escalated into a scuffle, resulting in the arrest of the man.

Deadly Weapons on Scene

Upon his arrest, he was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed another potential threat - a loaded AK-47 rifle.

Sheriff's Office Hails Outcome

Expressing relief at the outcome, the Sheriff's Office commended the actions of the family member and the deputy in preventing a potentially fatal situation. Sheriff Derek Sanders, who was present on the scene, expressed gratitude for the safety of all involved and praised the proactive approach in managing the volatile situation.