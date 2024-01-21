Family Disturbed by Swift Theft of Range Rover in Quinton Caught on CCTV

On the quiet morning of January 19, a family in Quinton was left in a state of shock and despair. Their silver-coloured Range Rover Vogue, a vehicle of considerable value, was stolen right from their driveway. The audacious theft, captured on CCTV footage, unfolded within a mere span of 20 seconds.

Swift Theft Caught on CCTV

The mother had started the car to defrost it, preparing to take her child to school just before 7:30 am. Momentarily stepping back into the house, she left the vehicle unattended. In that brief window of opportunity, a thief seized the moment. The CCTV footage, chilling in its stark reality, shows the intruder entering the running vehicle from the passenger side, smoothly sliding into the driver's seat, and driving off with the Range Rover. An oncoming car had to brake sharply to avoid a collision with the stolen vehicle.

Family's Appeal and Police Investigation

Devastated by the loss, the family is urgently seeking help to locate their vehicle, registered under the number KY07 AEG. The police have commenced their investigation into the incident, thoroughly examining the CCTV footage and seeking any information that might relate to the theft.

Public Advisory against Vehicle Theft

Authorities have taken this incident to remind the public of a grim reality: vehicle thieves often target cars with engines running, especially high-value cars equipped with advanced security systems. They advise on staying with the vehicle during defrosting, using de-icing spray and a scraper, and avoiding leaving keys in the ignition. The West Midlands Police (WMP) further cautions against locking doors with a spare key while another is in the ignition. Doing so can still invite thieves to break in and steal the car, potentially leading to denial of insurance claims. WMP provides a range of crime prevention advice on their website to help vehicle owners safeguard against theft.