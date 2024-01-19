Family Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Loses Life to Cousin's Brutality

In a chilling turn of events, a family dispute over monetary matters turned fatal, leading to the death of a man named Ram. The incident, which occurred on January 13, has left shockwaves in its wake as the perpetrator of the crime was none other than Ram's cousin, Paras.

Advertisment

A Dispute Turned Deadly

In the heart of darkness on the mentioned date, Paras paid a visit to Ram's residence. Little did they know that an argument would escalate to such an extent. Both men stepped outside, under the cold night's sky, where the disagreement spiraled out of control. Ram, for some reason, did not return inside for quite some time, arousing the suspicions of his daughter.

As she ventured out to search for her father, her worst fears came to life. She found Ram, helplessly lying on the road, being brutalized by Paras. Despite the immediate medical help provided, Ram succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family in utter despair and grief.

Advertisment

Legal Consequences Await

Based on the complaint lodged by Ram's wife, the police sprung into action, arresting Paras. He now faces charges under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, a law designed to deal with cases of culpable homicide that do not amount to murder. In the eyes of the law, a conviction under this section could lead to life imprisonment or a jail term extending up to ten years.

The Aftermath

As the incident unfolds, it brings to light the grave consequences of family disputes turning violent. It serves as a grim reminder of the importance of maintaining decorum and resolving differences peacefully. In this case, a dispute over money led to a man losing his life, leaving behind a grieving family and a cousin facing dire legal consequences.