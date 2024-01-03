en English
Crime

Family Dispute Over Alleged Found Cash in Nigeria Ends in Court Dismissal

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
In a riveting courtroom drama in Kano State, Nigeria, a family dispute over alleged found cash has been brought to a close. The case centered on 13-year-old Idris Bashir, known as Haneef, his father Bashir Abdullahi, and his mother and maternal grandfather. It all began in 2022, when Haneef discovered 50 bundles of what appeared to be US dollars in a nylon bag at a refuse dump.

Father’s Claim and Mother’s Contestation

The boy’s father, Bashir Abdullahi, claimed that the discovered money was handed over to Haneef’s mother. He further claimed that the mother and the grandfather took the money for safekeeping and subsequently spent it. Contrarily, the mother, represented by Barrister Abdulrahman Suleiman, argued that the item found was merely an old wallet designed with pictures of currency, not actual money.

Testimony of the Minor and Court Proceedings

In court, Haneef testified in support of his father’s claim. However, being a minor and unable to accurately identify the money or its amount, his testimony was not considered conclusive by the court. The presiding judge, Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola, required the mother and grandfather to take an oath denying any misuse of the alleged found money.

Case Dismissal and Aftermath

After taking the oath, the case was dismissed due to a lack of concrete evidence. The family dispute, which had been intense and public, was thus brought to an end. The case, which had raised numerous eyebrows, served as a stark reminder of the complexities involved in family disputes and the importance of concrete evidence in legal proceedings.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

