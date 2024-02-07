Family Discovers Intruder Trying on Clothes in Their Home in Sausalito

In a chilling episode in Sausalito, California, a mother and her two children made a disturbing discovery upon returning home: an intruder trying on clothes in their bedroom. The unsettling encounter unfolded on Friday, February 2, at around 5 p.m. The stranger, who candidly shared his first name, prompted the family to promptly exit their home in the interest of safety.

Advertisment

Immediate Response

The mother swiftly alerted her husband about the unwelcome guest, who then contacted the police. Despite a comprehensive search of the property, the law enforcement officers initially failed to find the intruder. However, a breakthrough came when a parking enforcement officer noticed a man matching the intruder's description in the southern part of Sausalito.

Arrest and Identification

Advertisment

Upon the mother's confirmation of the suspect's identity, police arrested the individual. The culprit, a 34-year-old man hailing from Oakland, was found in possession of a trove of stolen items, including mail, checks, and credit cards. Additionally, he was carrying a dagger and burglary tools. The man now faces charges for burglary, possession of a dagger, and identity theft/fraud.

Link to Another Break-In Attempt

Interestingly, the same man was identified as the suspect in an attempted break-in earlier the same day. The failed attempt was captured in photographs by a vigilant neighbor. In that circumstance, the intruder was unable to gain entry to the home and subsequently fled the scene. The incident shines a spotlight on the importance of community vigilance and swift response in ensuring safety and security.