en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper

In a tragic turn of events, 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, a Black man, met a fatal end during a seemingly routine traffic stop in Minnesota this past July. The man who pulled the trigger, Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, has since come under intense scrutiny as the circumstances surrounding Cobb’s demise are dissected.

Cobb’s Fateful Encounter

Cobb was initially pulled over for not having tail lights on his vehicle. Upon further investigation, troopers discovered a warrant for Cobb’s arrest for violating a no-contact order. Despite Cobb’s pleas to be allowed to contact his lawyer, the troopers proceeded with attempts to remove him from the vehicle. It was during this escalation that Londregan, stationed on the passenger side of the vehicle, discharged two rounds of his firearm. The bullets found their mark, leading to Cobb’s death following a brief chase on the highway. A firearm was discovered in the vehicle, but authorities have not yet confirmed who it belonged to.

A Mother’s Fight for Justice

In the wake of her son’s death, Cobb’s mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, has taken up the mantle of seeking justice. She lodged a complaint with the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, alleging that Londregan’s use of deadly force was not only unnecessary but also in violation of state statutes. Her argument hinges on the fact that Cobb did not pose an imminent threat to either Londregan or the other troopers present, and that no attempts were made to de-escalate the situation before it spiraled out of control.

Investigation and Roadblocks

The case has since been handed over to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for review. However, she has noted a lack of cooperation from some of the state patrol employees involved in the case, further complicating the process. Fields-Miller and the rest of Cobb’s family have not minced words regarding their demands. They want Londregan and the other officers involved in the incident to not only be thoroughly investigated but also be charged and dismissed from the force.

0
Crime Human Rights United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Kempton Fire Chief Arrested for Drunk Driving
On a chilly December night, Matthew L. Floyd, the fire chief for the Kempton Volunteer Fire Department in Indiana, found himself on the wrong side of the law. Floyd was apprehended by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a startling twist for a man usually tasked with protecting the community.
Kempton Fire Chief Arrested for Drunk Driving
Charlotte Teenager Arrested in Connection with October Homicide
5 mins ago
Charlotte Teenager Arrested in Connection with October Homicide
Fairbanks Police Investigate Unresponsive Suspect Case: A Deep-Dive
6 mins ago
Fairbanks Police Investigate Unresponsive Suspect Case: A Deep-Dive
Monroe County Man Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Bust
3 mins ago
Monroe County Man Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Bust
Moss Point on High Alert as Car Burglaries Surge
4 mins ago
Moss Point on High Alert as Car Burglaries Surge
Iran Rocked by Terrorist Attack during Soleimani Commemoration; 103 Dead
5 mins ago
Iran Rocked by Terrorist Attack during Soleimani Commemoration; 103 Dead
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise and Fall of Y2Y Saves in MLB The Show: A Closer Look
47 seconds
The Rise and Fall of Y2Y Saves in MLB The Show: A Closer Look
FA Cup Defence: Manchester City Set to Battle Huddersfield Town
1 min
FA Cup Defence: Manchester City Set to Battle Huddersfield Town
Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health
1 min
Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health
Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024
2 mins
Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler's Emotional Walk-On to PDC World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler's Emotional Walk-On to PDC World Darts Championship Final
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
2 mins
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location
3 mins
The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location
Sedona Film Festival Premieres 'Next Goal Wins': An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team
3 mins
Sedona Film Festival Premieres 'Next Goal Wins': An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
3 mins
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
26 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
28 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
47 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
55 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app