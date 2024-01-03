Family Demands Justice for Ricky Cobb II, Fatally Shot by Minnesota Trooper

In a tragic turn of events, 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, a Black man, met a fatal end during a seemingly routine traffic stop in Minnesota this past July. The man who pulled the trigger, Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, has since come under intense scrutiny as the circumstances surrounding Cobb’s demise are dissected.

Cobb’s Fateful Encounter

Cobb was initially pulled over for not having tail lights on his vehicle. Upon further investigation, troopers discovered a warrant for Cobb’s arrest for violating a no-contact order. Despite Cobb’s pleas to be allowed to contact his lawyer, the troopers proceeded with attempts to remove him from the vehicle. It was during this escalation that Londregan, stationed on the passenger side of the vehicle, discharged two rounds of his firearm. The bullets found their mark, leading to Cobb’s death following a brief chase on the highway. A firearm was discovered in the vehicle, but authorities have not yet confirmed who it belonged to.

A Mother’s Fight for Justice

In the wake of her son’s death, Cobb’s mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, has taken up the mantle of seeking justice. She lodged a complaint with the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, alleging that Londregan’s use of deadly force was not only unnecessary but also in violation of state statutes. Her argument hinges on the fact that Cobb did not pose an imminent threat to either Londregan or the other troopers present, and that no attempts were made to de-escalate the situation before it spiraled out of control.

Investigation and Roadblocks

The case has since been handed over to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for review. However, she has noted a lack of cooperation from some of the state patrol employees involved in the case, further complicating the process. Fields-Miller and the rest of Cobb’s family have not minced words regarding their demands. They want Londregan and the other officers involved in the incident to not only be thoroughly investigated but also be charged and dismissed from the force.