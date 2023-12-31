Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare’s Law Led to Double Murder

The grim tale of Laura Mortimer and her 11-year-old daughter, Ella Dalby, unveils a critical lapse in the administration of Clare’s Law, as claimed by their grieving kin, Hilary Stinchcombe. The brutal murder of this mother-daughter duo in May 2018, at their Gloucester home by Christopher Boon, Mortimer’s partner, has shed light on the potential dangers of the current system. Boon stabbed the victims a horrifying 42 times, a crime that could have been averted if the police had revealed his history of domestic abuse to Mortimer’s family.

Clare’s Law and Its Shortcomings

Named after Clare Wood, who met a similar fate at the hands of an ex-boyfriend with a violent past, Clare’s Law empowers individuals to request information about a person’s history of violent offenses or domestic abuse from the police. However, the law stipulates that the request has to come from the potential victim directly. The failure to disclose Boon’s violent past, which included a suspended sentence from 2010 for assaulting his former partner and her mother, was a result of this condition in the law.

Police Rejection of Background Checks

A deep dive into the issue by The Independent revealed that between October 2021 and March 2022, over half of the 20,226 background check requests on potential domestic abusers were rejected by the police. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for a review of the current procedures and policies under Clare’s Law. The tragic case of Mortimer and Dalby has already led to a policy update by Gloucester Police in 2022, which now facilitates the possibility of disclosure to others in certain circumstances.

A Plea for More Comprehensive Policies

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline continues to offer support to those in need, indicating a persistent and pressing issue. However, the cases of Mortimer, Dalby, and countless others emphasize the need for more comprehensive and accessible policies to protect potential victims of domestic abuse. While the revised policy by Gloucester Police is a step in the right direction, it is clear that more needs to be done on a national scale to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals at risk of domestic violence.