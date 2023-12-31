en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare’s Law Led to Double Murder

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:42 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:46 pm EST
Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare’s Law Led to Double Murder

The grim tale of Laura Mortimer and her 11-year-old daughter, Ella Dalby, unveils a critical lapse in the administration of Clare’s Law, as claimed by their grieving kin, Hilary Stinchcombe. The brutal murder of this mother-daughter duo in May 2018, at their Gloucester home by Christopher Boon, Mortimer’s partner, has shed light on the potential dangers of the current system. Boon stabbed the victims a horrifying 42 times, a crime that could have been averted if the police had revealed his history of domestic abuse to Mortimer’s family.

Clare’s Law and Its Shortcomings

Named after Clare Wood, who met a similar fate at the hands of an ex-boyfriend with a violent past, Clare’s Law empowers individuals to request information about a person’s history of violent offenses or domestic abuse from the police. However, the law stipulates that the request has to come from the potential victim directly. The failure to disclose Boon’s violent past, which included a suspended sentence from 2010 for assaulting his former partner and her mother, was a result of this condition in the law.

Police Rejection of Background Checks

A deep dive into the issue by The Independent revealed that between October 2021 and March 2022, over half of the 20,226 background check requests on potential domestic abusers were rejected by the police. This alarming statistic underscores the urgent need for a review of the current procedures and policies under Clare’s Law. The tragic case of Mortimer and Dalby has already led to a policy update by Gloucester Police in 2022, which now facilitates the possibility of disclosure to others in certain circumstances.

A Plea for More Comprehensive Policies

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline continues to offer support to those in need, indicating a persistent and pressing issue. However, the cases of Mortimer, Dalby, and countless others emphasize the need for more comprehensive and accessible policies to protect potential victims of domestic abuse. While the revised policy by Gloucester Police is a step in the right direction, it is clear that more needs to be done on a national scale to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals at risk of domestic violence.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order

By Saboor Bayat

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

By Dil Bar Irshad

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Sw ...
@Crime · 43 mins
Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Sw ...
heart comment 0
Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year’s Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident

By Salman Khan

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By Rafia Tasleem

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law
Latest Headlines
World News
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
41 seconds
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
6 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
6 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
6 mins
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
10 mins
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
13 mins
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
15 mins
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
16 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
16 mins
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
46 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
49 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
56 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app