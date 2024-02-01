Mysterious Deaths of Chiefs Fans Raise Suspicions of Drug Involvement

Three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the backyard of Jordan Willis. The attorney representing the family of one of the victims, Clayton McGeeney, Tony Kagay, has raised suspicions of drug involvement in these deaths. During an interview on 'TMZ Live', Kagay hinted at ongoing investigations and toxicology tests that might shed light on the cause of death.

Possible Drug Involvement

While the exact toxicology results have not yet been disclosed, Kagay acknowledged the possibility of drugs being a factor in these deaths. He emphasized the need for understanding how these substances could have entered the victims' systems and what took place in the two days preceding their demise. Local authorities, however, have shown no signs of foul play and are not treating the cases as homicides.

Autopsy and Toxicology Reports Awaited

Kagay believes that the complete autopsy and toxicology reports will soon be released, potentially elucidating the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. The mother of Clayton McGeeney, Nancy Bossert, has expressed her sorrow over the loss of her son and requested privacy during this challenging time.

Ongoing Investigation

The Kansas City Police Department stated that they are not aware of any imminent toxicology results and that the investigation into these deaths is ongoing. The tragedy has left many unanswered questions, with the hope that the forthcoming reports will provide much-needed clarity and closure to the grieving families.