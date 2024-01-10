Family Accuses Illinois High School of Negligence in Rape Case

In a disturbing incident, a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped by a male student in a vacant stairwell at Lockport Township High School District 205 in Illinois, sparking a lawsuit against the school and several staff members. The male student, a known sophomore and junior varsity basketball player, had a troubling history of sexual assault allegations. He allegedly coerced the young girl into the stairwell and the assault was only halted when an approaching school employee’s footsteps were heard, resulting in his apprehension by law enforcement.

Prior Allegations and Lack of Action

Remarkably, this wasn’t the male student’s first encounter with allegations of sexual misconduct. He had previously faced similar charges in 2021 and was also involved in a violent sexual assault in March 2022. Despite these grave accusations, the school was said to have taken no substantial disciplinary action against him. He was reportedly permitted to continue his routine high school activities and interact with female students without any additional oversight.

Negligence and Lack of Preventive Measures

The lawsuit condemns the high school for its negligence and failure to take preventive measures or warn female students about the male student’s past. This lack of action is at the heart of the legal action, with the victim’s family now seeking damages exceeding $50,000.

Reflecting on Student Safety

The incident raises critical questions about the handling of sexual assault allegations and student safety protocols at Lockport Township High School. Situated roughly 30 miles southwest of downtown Chicago, the school has chosen not to comment on the ongoing litigation.