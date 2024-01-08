Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice

In the wake of the first anniversary of the mass shooting at Legacy Events, an emotional gathering took place. The memory of the 21st birthday party that ended in tragedy was revisited. Eleven people were shot in the horrific incident, leaving nine injured and two young lives cut short. The victims, Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins, were both only 20 years old.

Reliving the Pain

Antionette Grant, mother of Quantasia, shared her grief and the ceaseless torment of losing a child to gun violence. The pain, she said, is a constant reminder of the life her daughter could have led. As she spoke, the crowd listened in somber silence, a testament to the shared sorrow and empathy amongst them.

The Pursuit of Justice

In the aftermath of the nightmarish event, the police arrested five individuals. Among them were two adults, Ashton Elliott and Damarcus Thompson, charged with murder. Yet, despite the severe charges, both are currently out on bond. This fact has stirred distress and a sense of injustice among the victims’ families.

Calling for Legislative Action

During the gathering, Antionette Grant underscored the need for global legislative action on gun violence. “This isn’t just our pain, it’s a global issue,” she said. “We need laws that protect us, not guns that kill our children.” The families now await the court appearances of Thompson and Elliott, seeking conviction and justice for the crime that abruptly ended their daughters’ lives.