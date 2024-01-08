en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice

In the wake of the first anniversary of the mass shooting at Legacy Events, an emotional gathering took place. The memory of the 21st birthday party that ended in tragedy was revisited. Eleven people were shot in the horrific incident, leaving nine injured and two young lives cut short. The victims, Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins, were both only 20 years old.

Reliving the Pain

Antionette Grant, mother of Quantasia, shared her grief and the ceaseless torment of losing a child to gun violence. The pain, she said, is a constant reminder of the life her daughter could have led. As she spoke, the crowd listened in somber silence, a testament to the shared sorrow and empathy amongst them.

The Pursuit of Justice

In the aftermath of the nightmarish event, the police arrested five individuals. Among them were two adults, Ashton Elliott and Damarcus Thompson, charged with murder. Yet, despite the severe charges, both are currently out on bond. This fact has stirred distress and a sense of injustice among the victims’ families.

Calling for Legislative Action

During the gathering, Antionette Grant underscored the need for global legislative action on gun violence. “This isn’t just our pain, it’s a global issue,” she said. “We need laws that protect us, not guns that kill our children.” The families now await the court appearances of Thompson and Elliott, seeking conviction and justice for the crime that abruptly ended their daughters’ lives.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Singaporean Man Jailed for Assaulting Taxi Driver and Police Officer
On a late-night in Singapore, Tang Meng Huat, a 60-year-old local, found his name etched in the annals of law enforcement for all the wrong reasons. Under the spell of alcohol, Tang’s actions spiraled into a chain of events that culminated in a scene of violence against a taxi driver and a police officer, resulting
Singaporean Man Jailed for Assaulting Taxi Driver and Police Officer
University of Guyana Exposes Fraudulent Facebook Page; Warns Public Against Cybercrime
12 mins ago
University of Guyana Exposes Fraudulent Facebook Page; Warns Public Against Cybercrime
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
12 mins ago
ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda in Money Laundering Investigation
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
4 mins ago
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
Adelaide's Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice
7 mins ago
Adelaide's Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds: A Community Alert
10 mins ago
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds: A Community Alert
Latest Headlines
World News
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
44 seconds
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
50 seconds
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
2 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
4 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
4 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
4 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
5 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
6 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
9 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
13 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app