Families Receive Distressing Calls from Kidnappers Demanding Ransom for Abducted Children and Worker

The plight of kidnapped children and a female worker has taken a chilling turn as their captors have resorted to maltreatment and flogging to exert pressure on the victims' families. The kidnappers, breaching every boundary of humanity, have been contacting the relatives of the victims, manipulating the cries of the children and the pleas of the female worker to strong-arm the families into paying a ransom.

Distressing Calls to Victims' Families

The harrowing calls from the kidnappers have been made to at least five different relatives, their audacity unraveled in their chilling threats and use of the victims' despair as a bargaining chip. The mother of two of the abducted pupils, caught in the crossfire of desperation and despair, confessed she had not yet gathered any funds for the ransom. The family's palpable fear is echoed by the husband of the kidnapped worker who reported his wife's tearful admission of their maltreatment.

The Threat Intensifies

The kidnappers have cast a shadow of terror, threatening to intensify their actions if the ransom is not provided promptly. The distressing situation of the victims, particularly the innocent children, has shaken the very fabric of the community. Yet, the families remain resolute, their resolve hardened by the shared adversity.

A Community in Turmoil

With multiple incidents of kidnappings, including the abduction of Ekiti school pupils, the Al Qalam University students, and the Kuduru community hostages, the community is in turmoil. One school has even initiated a crowdfunding campaign to raise the N100 million ransom. The narratives of the kidnappings have sent shockwaves through the community, sparking efforts to raise funds and rally behind the government's rescue efforts.