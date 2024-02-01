Families of Lewiston Mass Shooting Victims Demand Preventive Measures

Reeling with grief and aching for change, families of victims from two mass shootings in Lewiston addressed a commission on Thursday to express their sorrow and demand alterations in the system to prevent such tragedies in the future. The shootings, which took place on October 25 at Just in Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grill, resulted in 18 fatalities and numerous injuries. Relatives recounted their painful experiences and the lasting impact of the violence on their lives.

A Plea for Change

Kathleen Walker, who lost her husband in the shooting at Just in Time Recreation, shared how the event has led to her heightened sense of insecurity and the measures she now takes for safety. The meeting also highlighted issues faced by the deaf community, including the lack of interpreters during the aftermath. Megan Vozzella and Elizabeth Seal, who both lost their husbands, described their struggle to obtain information due to communication barriers.

Ignored Warning Signs

The families criticized the failure to address warning signs related to the shooter, Robert Card's mental health, which were previously reported to authorities. The community called for changes in the yellow flag law, expanded mental health treatment, and background checks for private gun sales.

The Commission's Future

The commission, established by the governor and attorney general, aims to review events leading up to the shootings and suggest policies to prevent future incidents. Governor Janet Mills has pledged $5 million for a fund to pay for the long-term medical needs of those injured in the shootings. The commission is set to reconvene on February 15 to hear from the Maine State Police.