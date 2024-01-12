en English
Crime

False Alarm: Mouse Causes Panic Leading to Police Callout in Dunedin

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
False Alarm: Mouse Causes Panic Leading to Police Callout in Dunedin

In a unique episode on Brighton Rd, Dunedin, what was initially suspected as a potential domestic violence incident turned out to be a case of a rodent causing panic. The calm of an ordinary day was pierced by piercing screams from a house, leading to a rapid police response. The call came around 11:15 am, with a concerned neighbor reporting a woman’s distressing screams and a man’s voice trying to pacify her. The assumption was dire, the implications serious, but the reality was far from it.

Mouse: The Unseen Fright

As the police arrived and the situation began to unravel, it was revealed that the source of the bedlam was not a criminal act, but a mouse. The occupants, three young women, had been startled by the rodent, leading to the commotion that had alarmed the neighbors. They presented a video of the mouse to the police, showcasing the cause of their panic and the innocent nature of the incident.

False Alarm: No Crime, Just a Rodent

Upon understanding the circumstances, the police determined that no further action was necessary. What was initially perceived as a potentially dangerous situation had turned into a moment of relief and humor. Instead of a criminal, the perpetrator was a small rodent, causing fear and ensuing chaos. The screams, initially suggestive of aggression or danger, were merely expressions of surprise and fear towards a harmless, albeit frightful, mouse.

Innocence in Chaos: A Happy Ending

In the end, the incident, which could have spiraled into a serious case, ended on a light note. The police callout, the anxiety of a potential crime, and the subsequent resolution highlighted the human capacity for fear and relief. As Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond noted, it was a happy ending, and the only one still at large was the little mouse that set the dramatic scene to begin with.

Crime
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

