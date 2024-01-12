False Alarm: Mouse Causes Panic Leading to Police Callout in Dunedin
In a unique episode on Brighton Rd, Dunedin, what was initially suspected as a potential domestic violence incident turned out to be a case of a rodent causing panic. The calm of an ordinary day was pierced by piercing screams from a house, leading to a rapid police response. The call came around 11:15 am, with a concerned neighbor reporting a woman’s distressing screams and a man’s voice trying to pacify her. The assumption was dire, the implications serious, but the reality was far from it.
Mouse: The Unseen Fright
As the police arrived and the situation began to unravel, it was revealed that the source of the bedlam was not a criminal act, but a mouse. The occupants, three young women, had been startled by the rodent, leading to the commotion that had alarmed the neighbors. They presented a video of the mouse to the police, showcasing the cause of their panic and the innocent nature of the incident.
False Alarm: No Crime, Just a Rodent
Upon understanding the circumstances, the police determined that no further action was necessary. What was initially perceived as a potentially dangerous situation had turned into a moment of relief and humor. Instead of a criminal, the perpetrator was a small rodent, causing fear and ensuing chaos. The screams, initially suggestive of aggression or danger, were merely expressions of surprise and fear towards a harmless, albeit frightful, mouse.
Innocence in Chaos: A Happy Ending
In the end, the incident, which could have spiraled into a serious case, ended on a light note. The police callout, the anxiety of a potential crime, and the subsequent resolution highlighted the human capacity for fear and relief. As Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond noted, it was a happy ending, and the only one still at large was the little mouse that set the dramatic scene to begin with.
