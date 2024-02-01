False 911 Calls Disrupt South Miami Family's Life: The Strange Case of Debrina Council

In South Florida, the peaceful life of a South Miami family was disrupted by a series of alarming false 911 calls, allegedly made by Debrina Council, leading to her arrest. Julie Miller and her family, residing at the targeted residence, were subjected to the unsettling presence of the SWAT team at least 11 times since October of the previous year. The calls triggered high-risk police responses, with reports of shootings and dead bodies that proved to be false.

A Perplexing Perpetrator

Council, when confronted, claimed she was responding to voices that convinced her the information she was passing on was real. This unusual motive has left the Millers and the police baffled. In addition to the false 911 calls, Council was also arrested on a cocaine possession charge. She now faces 67 criminal charges, including 22 counts of false reports of a capital felony.

A Family's Ordeal

For the Millers, the ordeal was not just about the repeated police visits. It was the psychological distress of being targeted for unknown reasons. The family found themselves in the eye of a storm, with the police setting up perimeters and preparing for high-risk situations around their home, only to find there was no actual danger.

Legal Proceedings and Aftermath

Council made her first court appearance and was granted a bond set at over $69,000, with certain conditions. She is prohibited from making false 911 calls and required to participate in the county's Alternative Program. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 1. Amid the chaos, Julie Miller expressed that the strange and frightening experience has ultimately strengthened her family's faith and resilience, using it as a teaching moment for their children.