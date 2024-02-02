Fall River Officer's Trial Concludes: Nicholas Hoar Accused of Falsifying Reports

As the trial of Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar draws to a close, both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases. Hoar is facing accusations of fabricating police reports to conceal his use of undue force on a detainee at a police headquarters' jail cell three years ago.

Indictment and Allegations

The incident, which was thoroughly examined by the FBI, resulted in Hoar's indictment in November 2022. The case is built around the claim that Hoar physically assaulted a prisoner, known as Harvey, in his cell and then falsified the incident in his reports, alleging that Harvey had hit his head after being repulsed.

Federal prosecutors put forth seven witnesses, including retired Fall River Police Sgt Jeffrey Maher, two other fellow officers, and expert testimonies to assert that Hoar's actions were a violation of department policy and that he submitted counterfeit reports. The prosecution also presented police surveillance footage capturing the booking room and officers' accounts of the alleged incident. Expert witnesses further testified about police use of force policies and Hoar's training in de-escalation techniques.

Defense Rests Without Witnesses

In a surprising move, the defense did not call any witnesses, including Hoar himself, who opted against testifying. The closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday, following which the jury will deliberate on charges of deprivation of rights and submitting fraudulent reports. This is not the first time Hoar's past actions have come under scrutiny. He was previously involved in a fatal shooting in 2017, for which he was exonerated, but is currently implicated in a related lawsuit.