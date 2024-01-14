en English
Crime

Fall of a Criminal: EncroChat Breach Leads to Cardiff Gangster’s Life Sentence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:08 am EST
Fall of a Criminal: EncroChat Breach Leads to Cardiff Gangster’s Life Sentence

Cardiff’s notorious criminal, Frankie Sinclair, who holds a criminal record of 43 convictions for 95 offences, was finally brought to justice after a long pursuit. His criminal activities, encompassing drug trafficking, assaults, and other criminal deeds, ended with a life sentence, marking the end of his reign of crime. The significant breakthrough in Sinclair’s case came when Det Sgt Paula Eveleigh Williams noticed an unreported attack at Sinclair’s mother’s home that neither Sinclair nor any witnesses confirmed.

EncroChat: The Criminal’s Secret Network

Sinclair had been a challenge for the police, with insufficient evidence to pin him down. The turning point emerged when they accessed messages on EncroChat, a secretive phone network used by criminals globally. EncroChat was an encrypted network providing anonymity with a hidden operating system, facilitating illegal trades. The network boasted around 60,000 users worldwide, including 10,000 from the UK, before its shutdown in 2020.

Unraveling Sinclair’s Murder Plot

Sinclair’s use of EncroChat to plan a murder unveiled the depths of his criminal intent. He had purchased a £3,000 Walther PPK handgun from Paul Fontaine, a middleman based in North London. The intent was clear – to murder a rival gang member. But his conspiracy was foiled when the Metropolitan Police successfully hacked into EncroChat, revealing the nefarious plot and leading to Sinclair’s arrest.

Justice Served

Sinclair and Fontaine were tried at the Old Bailey in London on March 14, 2022. Both were found guilty of conspiracy to murder and other offences. Judge John Hillen sentenced them to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years. Det Sgt Williams described the conviction as a relief and a cause for celebration in the police department, signifying the end of their pursuit of the elusive Sinclair.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

