Fake Towing Company Scam Hits Davenport: Victims Left Stranded and Defrauded

In a chilling revelation, scammers in Davenport, Iowa, have found a new modus operandi to exploit the vulnerable. By creating counterfeit Google listings for local towing companies, these fraudsters have tricked unsuspecting individuals, desperate for roadside assistance, into paying hefty fees for services that never materialize.

Fraudulent Listings, False Promises

These fraudulent listings, featuring fabricated contact information, have become the bait for unsuspecting customers stranded in need of immediate assistance. The deception doesn't end there. Customers are lured with the promise of prompt and efficient service, only to find themselves defrauded and abandoned, waiting for help that never arrives.

Exploitation Amid Inclement Weather

The scam becomes particularly predatory amidst harsh weather conditions, such as snowstorms, when the need for towing services escalates. One such victim was cheated out of an alarming sum of over $2,000, demonstrating the audacious extent of this exploitative scheme.

Scammers Masquerading as '24/7 Towing & Roadside'

Operating under the sham of a non-existent '24/7 Towing & Roadside' service, the scammers have misused the names of legitimate businesses, including Monson Towing. Nichole Monson, the general manager of Monson Towing, has encountered several instances of such fraudulent activity.

Proactive Measures to Combat the Scam

Monson has taken a proactive approach to combat this alarming trend. She has alerted other local towing companies and leveraged social media to warn potential customers. Emphasizing that legitimate companies do not demand payment upfront before assessing the situation, she hopes to instill caution in the Quad Cities' residents. The scope of work can significantly vary depending on the conditions, and charging upfront without proper assessment is a red flag for potential scams.

Monson's efforts aim to raise awareness among both customers and fellow businesses to prevent further scams, as local authorities continue to investigate this deceptive scheme.