Fake Police Raid Unravels in Vadodara: An Extortion Racket Exposed

In Vadodara, Gujarat, a counterfeit police operation unraveled when real law enforcement officers intervened, exposing an extortion racket. The incident occurred in Shinor, where three individuals impersonated police officers, feigning a liquor raid. The accused, identified as Jayesh Ramjal and Vikram Vasava from Dabhoi, and Nilesh Devre from Kapurai, were apprehended in Mota Karala village after a tip-off about their illicit activities.

The False Raid

Posing as policemen, the trio targeted a local villager, executing their sham operation under the guise of a liquor raid. Their ploy, however, was short-lived as real police officers, who had been tracking their activities, intervened during the ‘raid.’ When asked for identification, the impostors’ scam came to light, leading to their immediate arrest.

Unveiling Motives

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to visiting the Swaminarayan temple at Poicha but ran out of money, prompting their criminal scheme. Their intention to deceive and extort money from unsuspecting villagers reveals a disturbing trend of exploiting trust and vulnerability.

Legal Consequences

As a result of their fraudulent actions, separate cases have been registered against each individual at various police stations across the region. An exhaustive investigation is currently underway, led by the CID in Gujarat. The district police teams have started searching for around six Gujarati agents involved in the racket, and the CID will soon begin questioning 21 passengers. The probe aims to uncover the full extent of their deceitful operations and bring all involved parties to justice.

The case serves as a stern reminder of the importance of vigilance in the face of potential scams and the necessity of trust in legitimate law enforcement agencies.