Fake Heiress Marianne Smyth Faces Extradition to Northern Ireland for $150,000 Investor Scam

Marianne Smyth, an American who previously masqueraded as a wealthy heiress, is currently facing extradition to Northern Ireland. Smyth, 54, is accused of defrauding investors out of over $150,000 between March 2008 and October 2010 while working as a mortgage advisor. Her past includes a conviction for a scam in Los Angeles, detailed in the 'Queen of Con' podcast, highlighting her long history of deceit.

Background and Charges

Smyth's tenure as an independent mortgage adviser for An Independent Mortgage Solution Ltd is where she allegedly committed the fraud. Claiming to invest client funds in high-interest accounts, she instead pocketed over $172,000. U.S. and British officials have collaborated on her arrest and extradition process, with a hearing set for April 17 in Bangor, Maine. Smyth could face up to 10 years in prison for each fraud and theft charge if convicted.

Victim Impact and Investigation

Victims of Smyth's scheme, identified in court documents, shared stories of deceit and financial loss. One couple was enticed to invest $20,000, which they never recovered. Investigations revealed Smyth deposited these funds into her own account, closing it shortly before leaving the UK for the U.S. in 2009. Her arrest in Maine came after years of eluding authorities, helped by her early release from a California prison due to COVID-19 measures.

Continuing Deception

Smyth's fraudulent activities include a notorious scam involving podcaster Johnathan Walton, whom she tricked out of nearly $100,000 by fabricating a story about a disputed inheritance from a fictitious Irish royal family. Despite her conviction and subsequent prison sentence, Smyth's pattern of manipulation and theft has persisted, affecting lives on both sides of the Atlantic. Her extradition could close a long-standing chapter of her criminal activities while providing some closure to her victims.

As Smyth awaits her extradition hearing, her case serves as a stark reminder of the complex web of lies and deceit spun by confidence tricksters. The international collaboration between U.S. and UK authorities underscores the seriousness with which such transnational crimes are pursued, offering a glimmer of hope for justice to the victims of these elaborate scams.