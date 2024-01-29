Fake Dentist Arrested for Sexual Abuse in Caloocan, Philippines

In a shocking incident that has left the city of Caloocan, Philippines, reeling, a man has been arrested for masquerading as a dentist and sexually exploiting two minor boys. The suspect, who goes by the name Cyan Cyan, lured his victims into a devious trap by offering them braces in exchange for sexual favors, and further posted videos of the disturbing encounters on the internet.

The arrest was made after the victims bravely came forward and lodged a complaint, instigating the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to swing into action. Acting on a court-issued warrant, the ACG conducted a raid on Cyan's residence, leading to his capture.

Evidence Seized

During the raid, authorities managed to confiscate several items that served as damning evidence against Cyan. Among the items seized were payment receipts, a mobile phone, a desktop computer, and dental implants – all indicative of his fraudulent dentistry practice and despicable crimes.

The ACG is now in the process of preparing charges against Cyan. He stands to be indicted for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Law, also known as Republic Act 7610.