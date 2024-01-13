Faith and Felony: Thief Offers Prayers before Stealing Idol in Meerut Temple

In the city of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a peculiar episode of theft has unfolded on the premises of a local temple. The perpetrating individual, identified only by the surveillance footage, was caught on camera in the act of committing the theft. The incident, recorded in its entirety by the temple’s installed CCTV system, reveals a narrative that is far from ordinary.

Caught In The Act

The CCTV footage, now serving as prime evidence, shows the thief carefully scanning the area before advancing with his illicit intent. The temples are often a hub of activity, with devotees coming in and out, providing an ideal cover for such misdeeds. However, this incident was different. It was not just the audacity of the theft, but the manner in which it was executed that has left everyone stunned.

A Twist of Faith

Displaying a strange blend of faith and felony, the thief was observed offering prayers before he embarked on his act of theft. It was as if he was seeking divine permission or maybe even forgiveness for his forthcoming act. Post his spiritual interlude, he proceeded to steal a sacred idol, concealing it expertly in his jacket, leaving no trace of his wrongdoing.

A Case for the Authorities

As the news of the theft spread, local law enforcement was quick to initiate an investigation. The CCTV footage has become a pivotal piece of evidence in this case, offering the only tangible lead to the culprit’s identity. As the search for the thief intensifies, the footage serves as a stark reminder of the duality of human nature, where faith and felony can coexist.