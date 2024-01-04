Fairmont Couple Charged with Child Neglect: The Horrifying Case of the Leashed Toddler

In Fairmont, a horrifying case of child neglect has come to light, with a man and woman facing charges after authorities discovered they had restrained a toddler using a leash and a dumbbell. The Fairmont Police were called to assist Children’s Protective Services (CPS) workers investigating a suspected case of child abuse on Gaston Avenue. The findings of their investigation are deeply disturbing.

The Evidences

During their search of the residence, officers found damning evidence suggesting the couple had used duct tape to secure the child to an armchair. The individuals involved have been identified as 44-year-old Keena White and 32-year-old Destiny Turner. Among the items discovered by the police were ropes, nylon straps, yellow ribbon, and a 25-pound dumbbell tied to a chair’s metal frame. One such strap disturbingly resembled a leash.

Confessions and Charges

White admitted to the officers that they had disciplined the child by pinching, a cruel practice evidenced by photos showing bruises on the child’s legs. Turner confessed that the child was restrained to the chair for extended periods during the day and overnight because the couple did not have a bed for the child. It paints a chilling picture of the daily and nightly torment this toddler endured.

The Legal Proceedings

The couple, White and Turner, now face the legal ramifications of their actions. They have each been charged with one count of child neglect creating risk of injury, a serious offense that highlights the grave danger the child was in under their care. Both are currently held at the North Central Regional Jail, with bond set at $175,512 each. This case serves as a stark reminder of the darkness lurking in some corners of society, and the critical role of authorities in bringing such atrocities to light.