en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Fairbanks Police Investigate Unresponsive Suspect Case: A Deep-Dive

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Fairbanks Police Investigate Unresponsive Suspect Case: A Deep-Dive

The tranquility of Fairbanks was disrupted last week by an incident involving the police and a domestic violence suspect. The Fairbanks Police Department is currently investigating the case of Timothy McArdle Jr., a 30-year-old man who became unresponsive during an arrest attempt by the local law enforcement officers.

Escalated Domestic Incident

The incident unfolded when officers responded to a distress call involving McArdle reportedly threatening his father with a knife and causing significant damage to the father’s apartment. Despite the efforts of the officers on the scene to establish communication, McArdle continued his destruction inside the apartment. Owing to the nature of the situation, the officers were compelled to enter the apartment and take measures to subdue McArdle.

Use of Force and Subsequent Unresponsiveness

The police used less-lethal force to subdue McArdle, although the specifics of the methods employed remain undisclosed. Following his restraint, officers discovered McArdle unresponsive. They immediately initiated CPR and called for emergency medical services, underlining the quick action taken by the officers in the face of McArdle’s unexpected physical condition.

Pending Autopsy and Ongoing Investigation

An autopsy by the state medical examiner is currently underway to determine the cause of McArdle’s death, with preliminary results anticipated shortly. As part of its thorough investigation, the police department is reviewing body-camera footage and conducting interviews. Police Chief Ron Dupee disclosed that the officers involved in the incident have returned to duty after a mandatory 72-hour leave. However, amidst this, the department is grappling with a staffing crisis that is impacting its ability to conduct patrols and investigations.

0
Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
37 seconds ago
Iran Rocked by Terrorist Attack during Soleimani Commemoration; 103 Dead
In a shocking incident, the Iranian authorities reported a terrorist attack resulting in 103 fatalities and 211 injuries. The attack occurred during an event commemorating the fourth anniversary of the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani, near his tomb. The exact nature of the attack remains under investigation, with conflicting reports suggesting
Iran Rocked by Terrorist Attack during Soleimani Commemoration; 103 Dead
Giant Eagle Discovers Card Skimmers at Ohio Stores; Limited Impact Expected
5 mins ago
Giant Eagle Discovers Card Skimmers at Ohio Stores; Limited Impact Expected
Significant Drug Bust in Meade, Kansas: 20 Pounds of Meth Found
7 mins ago
Significant Drug Bust in Meade, Kansas: 20 Pounds of Meth Found
Charlotte Teenager Arrested in Connection with October Homicide
44 seconds ago
Charlotte Teenager Arrested in Connection with October Homicide
Montreal Police Launch Manhunt for Michel Lecavalier, Wanted on Serious Charges
2 mins ago
Montreal Police Launch Manhunt for Michel Lecavalier, Wanted on Serious Charges
Clarkston Woman Leads Police on High-Speed Chase after Walmart Thefts
4 mins ago
Clarkston Woman Leads Police on High-Speed Chase after Walmart Thefts
Latest Headlines
World News
Video Surfaces of Labour Leader Starmer Praising Corbyn, Sparking Controversy
20 seconds
Video Surfaces of Labour Leader Starmer Praising Corbyn, Sparking Controversy
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?
46 seconds
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?
Chicago Bears Battle Injury Woes Ahead of Packers Game
47 seconds
Chicago Bears Battle Injury Woes Ahead of Packers Game
Dallas Stars' Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team
53 seconds
Dallas Stars' Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team
John Oliver Sheds Light on Israel's Shift to Extreme Politics
1 min
John Oliver Sheds Light on Israel's Shift to Extreme Politics
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
2 mins
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
2 mins
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
2 mins
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
3 mins
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
22 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
23 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
43 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
51 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app