Fairbanks Police Investigate Unresponsive Suspect Case: A Deep-Dive

The tranquility of Fairbanks was disrupted last week by an incident involving the police and a domestic violence suspect. The Fairbanks Police Department is currently investigating the case of Timothy McArdle Jr., a 30-year-old man who became unresponsive during an arrest attempt by the local law enforcement officers.

Escalated Domestic Incident

The incident unfolded when officers responded to a distress call involving McArdle reportedly threatening his father with a knife and causing significant damage to the father’s apartment. Despite the efforts of the officers on the scene to establish communication, McArdle continued his destruction inside the apartment. Owing to the nature of the situation, the officers were compelled to enter the apartment and take measures to subdue McArdle.

Use of Force and Subsequent Unresponsiveness

The police used less-lethal force to subdue McArdle, although the specifics of the methods employed remain undisclosed. Following his restraint, officers discovered McArdle unresponsive. They immediately initiated CPR and called for emergency medical services, underlining the quick action taken by the officers in the face of McArdle’s unexpected physical condition.

Pending Autopsy and Ongoing Investigation

An autopsy by the state medical examiner is currently underway to determine the cause of McArdle’s death, with preliminary results anticipated shortly. As part of its thorough investigation, the police department is reviewing body-camera footage and conducting interviews. Police Chief Ron Dupee disclosed that the officers involved in the incident have returned to duty after a mandatory 72-hour leave. However, amidst this, the department is grappling with a staffing crisis that is impacting its ability to conduct patrols and investigations.