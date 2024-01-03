en English
Crime

Federal Charges for Trio in Failed Migrant Smuggling near El Paso

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
On December 4, a failed migrant smuggling operation near the Texas-New Mexico border led to the indictment of three individuals: U.S. citizen Ernesto Arzaga, Cuban asylum-seeker Alberto Gonzalez Pena, and Mexican national Cristian Mares Sandoval. The case underscores the enduring challenges of border control and sheds light on the complexities of the U.S. legal system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Border Patrol agents first observed two vehicles, a black Chevrolet SUV and a gray Acura, behaving suspiciously in an industrial park in New Mexico, near the border wall. These vehicles later separated. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper intercepted the Acura, discovering two unauthorized Mexican migrants hidden in the back seat. The driver, Gonzalez Pena, was a Cuban with valid asylum status. Interestingly, this was not Pena’s first brush with the law; he had a prior arrest in February 2021 for a similar offense. However, the case was suspended due to court overloads caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further Investigation

The second vehicle, driven by American citizen Arzaga, contained six undocumented migrants. This vehicle was intercepted by Texas DPS with the assistance of the Border Patrol. Like Pena, Arzaga also had a history of smuggling and was due for a probation revocation hearing in connection with a separate event in 2020. The third individual involved in the smuggling operation was an undocumented Mexican national named Mares Sandoval. He had allegedly been paid to provide accommodations and food for the migrants at a motel.

This case exemplifies the ongoing issues with migrant smuggling on the U.S.-Mexico border. The United States is grappling with a backlog of legal cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed some individuals with prior offenses to remain free.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

