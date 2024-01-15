Failed ATM Heist in Dombivali: Thieves Ignite Fire, Destroy 21 Lakh INR

In the quiet town of Dombivali, in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an incident of failed ATM robbery occurred that resulted in an unexpected inferno. In the early hours of January 13, unknown miscreants attempted to break into an ATM kiosk of a nationalized bank. Their tool of choice was a gas cutter, typically used in fabrication workshops for slicing through metal. The intention was simple: cut through the tough exterior of the ATM and reach the money inside. However, their plan backfired disastrously.

Fire from a Failed Plan

The heat generated by the gas cutter, designed to slice through metal like a hot knife through butter, proved to be an unexpected adversary. The intense heat ignited a fire, transforming the ATM into a blazing furnace. The ATM’s internal components, not designed to withstand such temperatures, succumbed to the flames.

The Aftermath: A Total Loss

The result was a total loss of the cash stored within the ATM, a substantial sum of approximately 21,11,800 INR. The flames not only consumed the money but also severely damaged the entire machine, rendering it useless. The incident highlights the unforeseen consequences of illicit activities and the dangers posed by the misuse of tools.

Legal Consequences

An official from Electronic Payment Systems, responsible for managing the ATM center, alerted the police to the incident. Swiftly responding, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the unidentified culprits. The FIR was filed under sections 457 (house-trespass or house-breaking), 380 (theft), and 427 (committing mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, indicating the seriousness of the crime committed.

While the identities of the culprits remain unknown, their actions have led to significant financial loss and damage to property, demonstrating the far-reaching consequences of criminal activities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining security measures and the need for constant vigilance in preventing such incidents in the future.