en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Factory Worker’s Death in Bhiwadi: A Violent Altercation and Ongoing Investigation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Factory Worker’s Death in Bhiwadi: A Violent Altercation and Ongoing Investigation

Life in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan came to a jarring halt when an altercation escalated to the tragic death of 24-year-old factory worker, Afasr Ali, originally from Bihar. The incident unfolded when Ali and his colleague, Tahibul, were heading for their midday meal. Their path crossed with three individuals in a car, sparking a heated argument that would later prove fatal.

Confrontation Turns Deadly

The trio, after an initial dispute, returned with the intention to harm. Using their vehicle as a weapon, they assaulted Ali and attacked Tahibul with a rod. While Tahibul managed to escape the brutal onslaught, Ali was not as fortunate. He was beaten until he was unconscious. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Police Response and Investigation

Under the leadership of Additional Police Superintendent Dileep Saini, the Bhiwadi police acted swiftly, detaining one suspect, Ashish Pal Gurjar. The hunt is now on for the remaining two assailants. Based on Tahibul’s complaint, a murder case has been filed against the accused under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation continues, with the police reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the other culprits.

Aftermath and The Path to Justice

Ali’s body has been sent back to his village in Bihar following an autopsy. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the police are determined to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and ensure justice for Ali. As the investigation continues, the city of Bhiwadi waits, hoping for a swift resolution and a return to peace.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

67-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minors in Adamawa State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Zimbabwe's Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for Proper Credentials

By Olalekan Adigun

Nicholas Godejohn: A Life Sentence Served Amidst Shock and Disbelief

By Nimrah Khatoon

New Year's Day House Fire in Preble County: Potential Arson Under Investigation

By Wojciech Zylm

Kentucky Woman Faces Sentencing in Fatal Robbery Case: A Sudden Twist ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Kentucky Woman Faces Sentencing in Fatal Robbery Case: A Sudden Twist ...
heart comment 0
Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities
Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police’s ‘Lackadaisical’ Investigation into Alleged Murder Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police's 'Lackadaisical' Investigation into Alleged Murder Case
Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid

By BNN Correspondents

Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid
Mysterious Death in St. John: The Unraveling Case of Marisol Ferguson

By Rizwan Shah

Mysterious Death in St. John: The Unraveling Case of Marisol Ferguson
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
21 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
22 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
34 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
38 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
51 seconds
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
1 min
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
1 min
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
1 min
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
2 mins
Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Increased Risk of Schizophrenia
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app