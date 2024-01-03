Factory Worker’s Death in Bhiwadi: A Violent Altercation and Ongoing Investigation

Life in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan came to a jarring halt when an altercation escalated to the tragic death of 24-year-old factory worker, Afasr Ali, originally from Bihar. The incident unfolded when Ali and his colleague, Tahibul, were heading for their midday meal. Their path crossed with three individuals in a car, sparking a heated argument that would later prove fatal.

Confrontation Turns Deadly

The trio, after an initial dispute, returned with the intention to harm. Using their vehicle as a weapon, they assaulted Ali and attacked Tahibul with a rod. While Tahibul managed to escape the brutal onslaught, Ali was not as fortunate. He was beaten until he was unconscious. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Police Response and Investigation

Under the leadership of Additional Police Superintendent Dileep Saini, the Bhiwadi police acted swiftly, detaining one suspect, Ashish Pal Gurjar. The hunt is now on for the remaining two assailants. Based on Tahibul’s complaint, a murder case has been filed against the accused under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation continues, with the police reviewing CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the other culprits.

Aftermath and The Path to Justice

Ali’s body has been sent back to his village in Bihar following an autopsy. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the police are determined to apprehend the remaining perpetrators and ensure justice for Ali. As the investigation continues, the city of Bhiwadi waits, hoping for a swift resolution and a return to peace.