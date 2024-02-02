Facing the Lens: Gaston County's Roster of Charges

A recent release from Gaston County unveiled the set of mugshots taken on Thursday, February 1st, painting a stark picture of alleged criminality. Each face told a different story, each individual embroiled in their own tangled web of charges.

String of Charges

Shawn Woods, one of the individuals featured in the collection, is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of Schedule I controlled substances. Jessica Wilson stands accused of driving while her license was revoked and failure to appear in court. Dane Widman, also part of the lineup, is facing charges for breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Resisting and Violating

Further down the list, Eric Walker and Jasmine Spirlin face charges of resisting a public officer. Randy Taylor is listed for probation violation. More names followed in quick succession - both Daniel Pressley and Arnold Newton are charged with failure to appear in court.

Grave Accusations

Perhaps the most serious of the lot, Marquan Marshall is charged with first-degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon. Anthony Morton is accused of animal cruelty. Patricia Johnson is up against assault with a deadly weapon charges. And Robert Howard faces accusations of second-degree trespassing.

Assorted Charges

The list continued with a variety of charges. Alexis Jackson stands accused of simple assault and failure to appear in court. Albert Henderson faces extradition as a fugitive in another state, along with charges of larceny and conspiracy. Roger Harper is charged with larceny, Shawanden Grice with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, Thomas Elmore with probation violation, Jasmine Deese with failure to appear in court, Allen Curry with assault on a female, and Jody Carr with simple assault.

In light of the charges these individuals face, it's worth reiterating that every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The law will take its course. In the meantime, Gaston County, its residents, and its law enforcement agencies continue their fight against crime, striving for a safer community.