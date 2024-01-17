Subscribe

#Crime #United States

Facebook Marketplace Deal Turns Deadly: Teenager Shot During Attempted Robbery in Peoria

An 18-year-old was fatally shot during a botched robbery staged as a vehicle sale on Facebook Marketplace in Peoria. Authorities urge caution in online transactions.

María Alejandra Trujillo
An 18-year-old, Marcus Whitehead, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Peoria on Monday night. The incident unfolded on the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue when Whitehead, aided by accomplices, plotted to rob two individuals. The victims were enticed to the location under the guise of a vehicle sale on Facebook Marketplace.

An Encounter Turned Deadly

As per police reports, a struggle ensued during the robbery attempt, escalating to an exchange of gunfire between the potential thieves and their victims. It was during this clash that Whitehead sustained multiple gunshot wounds, likely causing his immediate death due to internal injuries. This conclusion was confirmed by the Peoria County Coroner's office.

A Legal Gun Owner Emerges Unscathed

One of the individuals targeted in the robbery, who was in possession of a legal gun license from another state, was involved in the shooting. However, he was not charged and was later released by the police.

The Investigation Continues

The Peoria Police Department is pressing forward with the investigation of the case. In light of the incident, they have issued a public warning, urging citizens to exercise caution during transactions born from online marketplaces. They have also reminded the public that police station parking lots and lobbies serve as safe transaction locations. The police have requested anyone with information pertinent to the case to contact Detective Miller or utilize the available tip lines.

