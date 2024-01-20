Fabricated Fentanyl PSA Removed by Sonoma County District Attorney's Office

The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office in California has withdrawn a controversial public service announcement (PSA) from its website, acknowledging that the narrative featured was a fabrication. The PSA had been designed to alert parents to the supposed risks posed by fentanyl to children, presenting a false incident involving a 6-year-old named Lisa who was said to have overdosed after contact with fentanyl on a playground.

This alarming anecdote was contested by a reporter from NorCal Public Media, who requested evidence to substantiate the claim. District Attorney Carla Rodriguez initially defended the PSA but later conceded that the narrative was not based on a factual incident. She cited concerns over the PSA's factual accuracy as grounds for its removal from the office's website.

The Role of Federal Funding

The development of the PSA was financed by a $340,000 federal grant. While there have been reports of law enforcement officers overdosing from exposure to fentanyl, Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist, has disputed the likelihood of overdosing from mere contact with the substance.

Adding further weight to the debunking of the PSA's narrative, the Sonoma County Coroner's Office confirmed that it held no records of an incident matching the description offered in the PSA. Despite these revelations, the threat of fentanyl remains significant. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized a record 386 million fentanyl doses over the past year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported that synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, accounted for almost 70% of the estimated 12,600 fatal drug overdoses nationwide between June 2022 and June 2023.