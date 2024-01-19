Cooper Brothers Sentenced for Extreme Animal Cruelty in New Forest

Marking a horrifying chapter in animal cruelty, two men, Kristen Cooper, 24, and Todd Cooper, 29, have been sentenced to imprisonment for inflicting extreme violence upon animals in the New Forest, Hampshire. The chilling evidence of their atrocities was discovered on Kristen Cooper's phone, hosting footage that a seasoned expert referred to as 'the worst he had seen in his 24-year career.'

Unearthing the Atrocities

The cruelty unfolded over multiple incidents, including a particularly disturbing event where the pair held down a deer, battering it with a blunt object. This grim discovery was part of an investigation led by the Dorset Police, aided by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, which resulted in the seizure of Kristen Cooper's phone from his home in Bransgore, October 2022. Kristen Cooper confessed to seven counts of inflicting unnecessary suffering upon a protected animal, including the encouragement of dogs to attack injured deer and hares. Todd Cooper also admitted to his role in the deer attack.

Additional Charges and Sentencing

In addition to the animal cruelty charges, both men faced sentences for assault and weapons offences in the New Forest area, dating back to March of the previous year. Kristen Cooper, however, bore an even heavier burden, convicted for handling stolen goods, criminal damage, and inciting the commission of a criminal offence involving a vehicular assault on police cars. The court at Southampton sentenced Kristen Cooper to five years and Todd Cooper to three years and eight months.

Post-Sentencing Restrictions

Upon sentencing, Kristen Cooper was slapped with a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order, including a ban from owning a catapult and accessing agricultural land during specific hours. He also received a ten-year prohibitory order from owning a dog, and a sentence for driving offences. His crimes and subsequent punishments stand as a stark reminder of the severity of animal cruelty, rendering this case one of the most shocking examples of its kind.