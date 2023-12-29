en English
Crime

Exposing the Gujarat Human Trafficking Syndicate: A Journey of Deceit and Desperation

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:30 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:41 pm EST
Exposing the Gujarat Human Trafficking Syndicate: A Journey of Deceit and Desperation

In an unprecedented operation, a human trafficking syndicate involving 17 private companies in Gujarat, India, has been unearthed. The racket was exposed after a group of Indian nationals, attempting to illegally emigrate to the United States and Canada via the ‘donkey route,’ were detained and returned from France on a Legend Airways Airbus A340.

Phony Documents and High-Stakes English Tests

The syndicate reportedly created counterfeit educational certificates, identity papers, and job letters. They also coached individuals to secure high scores on English language tests, a crucial requirement for obtaining transit, student, or tourist visas. This group was the third batch to embark on this perilous journey in three months, their endeavor halted mid-way thanks to the intervention of French authorities.

Reluctant Families and High Payoffs

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Gujarat police has apprehended two agents, Sahil Patel and Krunal Varia, and is probing the involvement of 96 people across four districts. The families of those returned are hesitant to cooperate with the police, possibly due to fear of legal repercussions and in the hope of recovering the exorbitant amounts paid to the syndicate. It is reported that the racket charged between 70-80 lakh rupees per person, with payments made in installments.

Passport Hostages and Social Media Ads

During raids at the companies’ premises, authorities discovered passports, falsified IELTS results, and other fake documents. The syndicate held the passports as collateral for the final payment, which was due once the individuals reached their intended destination. The police are now scrutinizing travel lists and investigating Instagram ads linked to the syndicate.

Global Connections and Local Arrests

The local police in Mehsana are investigating claims about an agent named Kiran Patel. The agents are considered small players, with connections to an international kingpin. Arrests have also been made of recruitment consultants allegedly running illegal operations in RT Nagar. The CBI has arrested the protector of emigrants (PoE) in Kochi for assisting a recruitment agency that charged nurses excessive fees for jobs in Kuwait.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

