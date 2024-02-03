Explosive Incident Near Ministry of Labour Rocks Stadiou Street in Athens

An explosive event rocked the vicinity of the Ministry of Labour on Stadiou Street in a shocking incident that occurred just before 01:30. The blast resulted in material damage, however, no injuries have been reported. The situation grew tense when an anonymous individual phoned a local newspaper around 12:40, claiming to have planted an explosive device in a bag outside the Ministry of Labour. The caller further stated that the device would detonate within 40 minutes.

Confusion Over Bomb Location

Adding to the confusion, the same individual claimed later that the explosive had been positioned outside Alpha Bank on Korai Street, which is in close proximity to the ministry. The claim was verified when the bomb indeed exploded at 01:29 at the reported location.

Claim of Responsibility

The 'Revolutionary Brigade Self-Defense' has taken responsibility for the incident. In response to the situation, police bomb squads were swiftly deployed to the scene. Amid concerns over potential secondary devices, the squads proceeded with caution, but no further explosives were discovered.

Precautionary Measures and Ongoing Investigation

As a safety measure, traffic was temporarily halted on Stadiou Street, particularly at the intersection with Peshmazoglou Street, due to the presence of the suspicious object. No other incidents have been reported in the immediate vicinity. Investigations into the incident by the Hellenic Police and the Anti-Terrorism Service continue, with heightened security and localized disruptions expected as the city copes with the aftermath of the explosion.