Explosive Device Found in Bedford Leads to Business Owner's Arrest

In the quiet suburban streets of Bedford, New York, a startling discovery was made. An explosive device, menacingly rigged with a gas can and firework tubing, was found in the driveway of a residential property. The device, although explosive, did not cause any injuries or significant property damage. It was, however, a chilling reminder of the lengths some are willing to go to settle business scores.

The Arrest of Damjan Stanivukovic

The alarming discovery led to the immediate arrest of Damjan Stanivukovic, a business owner from Closter, New Jersey. The criminal complaint lodged against him suggests that the explosive device was not an act of terrorism but a calculated attempt to intimidate a business associate. This associate, unnamed in the reports, was embroiled in a long-standing lawsuit with Stanivukovic.

The Investigation

Following the incident, the FBI swung into action, conducting an exhaustive search at Stanivukovic's residence. The search unearthed incriminating evidence: a book on making fireworks and explosives, firearms, and other materials that hinted at foul intentions. The FBI also utilized license plate reader data to track Stanivukovic's movements from Bergen County to Westchester, building a stronger case against him.

The Threatening Text Message

Prior to the explosive's discovery, the targeted individual received a chilling text message, presumably from Stanivukovic. It read, "This is your final warning." Retrospectively, the text message was a clear indication of the impending danger. However, in a twist of fate, the box containing the explosive device, which bore Stanivukovic's address, survived the explosion, serving as a damning piece of evidence leading to his arrest.