Expatriates Arrested in Oman for Labor Law Violations and Theft

In a significant law enforcement operation in Muscat, Oman, more than 20 expatriates have been arrested for violations of labor laws in the Wilayat of Seeb. The operation was initiated by the Ministry of Labour in conjunction with the Muscat Municipality and the Royal Oman Police, aiming to ensure the adherence of expatriate workers to labor laws and to suppress unauthorized selling activities.

Enforcing Labor Laws

These arrests underscore the government's commitment to enforcing labor laws and ensuring that all workers, irrespective of their nationality, comply with the established rules and regulations. The individuals arrested are now facing legal action as a result of their infringements.

Curbing Unauthorized Selling Activities

The joint operation between the Ministry of Labour, Muscat Municipality, and the Royal Oman Police is also a part of a concerted effort to curb indiscriminate selling by expatriate workers. The government is keen on maintaining order and ensuring that all commercial activities are conducted within the framework of the law.

Separate Incident of Theft

In a separate incident in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, the Royal Oman Police apprehended three expatriates on charges of theft. These individuals, including one of Asian nationality, were found guilty of stealing air conditioning equipment from a residence in the Wilayat of Sinaw. The legal proceedings against the three individuals implicated in the theft have been completed.