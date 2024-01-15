Ex-Wing Commander Andrew Groves Struck Off Medical Register Over Child Sex Offences

In a somber blow to the medical fraternity, former Wing Commander and doctor with the Royal Air Force, Andrew Groves, has been permanently removed from the medical register following his conviction for child sex offences.

His unethical conduct involved inappropriate communication with two underage girls, which occurred 18 years ago. Despite a once illustrious career, Groves’ persistent sexual interest in children, his refusal to accept guilt, and lack of understanding of his misconduct led to this significant decision.

Groves’ Offences and Sentence

Andrew Groves, who graduated as a doctor from the University of London in 1989, and later specialized in Occupational Medicine, was sentenced to 36 months in prison in 2021.

A Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also imposed on him for ten years. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, after reviewing the grave nature of his crimes, ruled that erasure from the medical register was essential.

Describing Groves as ‘utterly corrupt’ and demonstrating ‘deluded self-belief’, the tribunal made its stance clear on such serious offences.